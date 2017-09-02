Story from News

This High Street Favourite Just Went Gender-Neutral On Children's Clothes

Nick Levine
Photo: Megan Madden
John Lewis has become the first major UK retailer to go gender neutral on children's clothing.
The high street favourite, which has around 50 stores nationwide, is now labelling its children's clothes for "Girls & Boys" or "Boys & Girls" instead of using traditional binary labels.
Caroline Bettis, the retailer's head of childrenswear, said of the change: "We do not want to reinforce gender stereotypes within our John Lewis collections and instead want to provide greater choice and variety to our customers, so that the parent or child can choose what they would like to wear."
The Times reports that John Lewis made the decision to go neutral after consulting with the Let Clothes Be Clothes campaign group, which is lobbying to "end gender stereotyping in [the] design/marketing of childrenswear."
Let Clothes Be Clothes said on Twitter this morning that they are "absolutely thrilled" by John Lewis's announcement. Parents and commentators have also praised the retailer's decision to go gender neutral on children's clothes.
John Lewis's decision reflects a swelling movement to end gender-stereotyping in children's clothes. Last month shoe retailer Clarks pulled a shockingly sexist girls' shoe range called "Dolly Bird" after being widely (and rightly) criticised on social media.
