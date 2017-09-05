Kim Kardashian Is Receiving Intense Criticism From An Unlikely Celebrity Mom

Kim Kardashian is a reflection of our times. Her empire could only exist today, in 2017, and she's no stranger to heavy criticism. Often, though, people's opinions of her can be very telling; it says more about themselves than it does about Kim.
For instance: Sharon Osbourne spoke to The Telegraph to air her grievances with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's nude selfies — a puzzling thing to discuss in an interview, but nonetheless, Osbourne decries her nude selfies as anti-feminist.
"Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism!" Osbourne said. "Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress. And listen: God bless them."
It gets worse. On Kim's nude selfies, Osbourne says "if Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are."
WHAT. THE. HELL.
"Half of L.A.has been through them": This is slut-shaming, and it is never okay. Kim Kardashian, and all women, are allowed to have sex with as many or as few people as they choose, and it's no one's business but their own. Sharon has absolutely no right to judge Kim, or anyone, for exercising their sexual autonomy.
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Sharon Osbourne has come for Kim. In a 2015 interview with People, she called Kim's selfie collection book Selfish "silly." Osbourne has also slammed Kim for dressing up North West in fur. We hope that the two stars can bury the hatchet — they're both mothers and they come from the world of E! reality television, and probably have a lot in common.
