The Suits star is featured on the cover of October's Vanity Fair, and in the cover story, she discussed her highly-scrutinized relationship with the royal. Markle and Prince Harry's relationship is notoriously private, so she didn't spill too much info — but from what she did share, it sounds like the couple is deeply in love.
"We're a couple," Markle told Vanity Fair's Sam Kashner. "We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."
Markle also got real about what it's like to have her relationship in the public eye, even though she and Prince Harry try to keep things private.
"It has its challenges, and it comes in waves — some days it can feel more challenging than others," she told Vanity Fair. "And right out of the gate, it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support."
But even with her relationship under a lens, Markle says that who she is hasn't changed.
"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple," Markle told Kashner. "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."
The October issue of Vanity Fair hits national newsstands on September 12 — until then, you can read Kashner's feature on Markle here.
