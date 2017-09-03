Former Law & Order: SVU star Stephanie March got married for the second time over the weekend. The actress may be known for her role in a gritty drama, but if the photo she posted to Instagram is any indication, she looks like she's in the middle of a fairy tale romance.
According to People, March married tech investor Dan Benton on Friday, at their home in Katonah, NY. Though the magazine reported that March wore a white Dolce & Gabbana gown, the photos she posted show her wearing a blue hydrangea print dress, also from Dolce & Gabbana, with a gorgeous bouquet that matches it. You might recognize that as the same D&G print that Beyoncé and Blue Ivy wore on Mother's Day this year.
"Mr. & Mrs. #justmarried," March, who is also the co-owner of Rouge Makeup Salons, captioned an Instagram posted on Saturday.
A sure sign of the couple's true love: They marched down the aisle to the Star Wars theme song, a friend told People. That seems quite fitting for a couple whose rumored first date was at a TED Talk.
The actress met Benton through a mutual friend in 2015, shortly after her contentious divorce from celebrity chef Bobby Flay. She and Flay had been married for 10 years before their split.
Last year, March wrote a Take Back the Beach essay for Refinery29 about why she regretted getting breast implants during that volatile time in her life, especially after repeat infections forced her to have them removed.
"I could not fix it — any of it. My job. My relationship. My life. Not a damn thing," she wrote of why she thought getting elective surgery might help her.
It's so good to see her tell a much happier story today.
