This is a story with a happy ending. It has a normal enough beginning. A scary middle part wherein the heroine thinks it’s all over. But, remarkably, it’s all okay — great, even — in the end.



Three years ago, I embarked on an unwanted, and partially unwarranted, odyssey through hospital corridors, doctors’ offices, and all the first-aid aisles of seemingly all the Duane Reade pharmacies in New York City. It started when my appendix burst in October of 2013. It continued with a late-night emergency appendectomy surgery in November, surgery for my endometriosis in December, and elective surgery for a breast augmentation in August of the following year. That last one was the one that brought me to my knees.



Before I go any further, I want to say clearly and truly that I have no problem with plastic surgery. None whatsoever. It’s a private matter. It’s nobody’s business. It often turns out just fine. And I fully anticipate my revisiting it in the years to come, if I’m being honest.



But I now know that my decision to have a breast augmentation in 2014 was the wrong decision, for so many reasons. I was 39 years old, and my life was disintegrating. Couldn’t get a job I wanted on camera, couldn’t get attention for my production projects, couldn’t travel the world far enough or fast enough or immerse myself in philanthropy enough to make it all go away. It was like watching a glacier cleave into giant chunks: massive and seemingly well beyond my control. See, the other thing that was happening was that my marriage of nearly 10 years (and 14 together) was falling apart. And nothing, nothing was helping me cope. Not therapy, not patience, not wine-soaked dinners with friends where I “got it all out.” Great spidery cracks widened over time. Boom. Boom. Boom.



I could not fix it — any of it. My job. My relationship. My life. Not a damn thing. But not being one to sit on a problem (after all, as Joan Baez said, “Action is the antidote to despair”), I decided to try one last thing. And what I did next was exactly what you are not supposed to do when it comes to plastic surgery. I decided to change my body because I couldn’t change my life. The previous health issues and surgeries had left their mark, and I was down about 15 pounds. Down and sad and tired. You know what doesn’t look so great when that happens? Your breasts.



Let me tell you a little something about nice breasts. If you have the time and the money, you can buy them. How remarkable is that? Thanks, Science! Bingo. That’s what I was going to do. Get a little boost. (Believe me, it has not escaped my attention how convoluted is the logic that I wanted surgery to make me feel better about prior surgeries.)



In retrospect, there were signals that this might not be the right path for me. Every implant I tried on seemed alien, too large. I didn’t feel ready to throw away my pretty bras. I worried that I’d look top-heavy. But I ignored the signs and soldiered on.



