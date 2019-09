Inspired by dancer and Instagram user Marlee Grace , Huber started recording herself dancing, alone in her home, and posting the videos to Instagram. Maintaining what she calls her "movement journal" has helped Huber understand her post-surgery body. "The surgeries put me into such a weird mindset about my body that I’d never had before — just how mechanical it was and how much effort it really takes to heal and to repair... After doing it for a couple of weeks, I could actually see improvement. I could see my balance was getting stronger. I was becoming more free."Beyond that, Huber's movement journal shows how much Huber has come to love her body. She told R29 that her newfound self-love comes from how grateful she felt after the surgeries — that she could learn how to walk again, that she got a second chance to be a dancer. "Nobody should have to go through such an intense, traumatic violence to their body in order to realize that they’re grateful to have it," she says. Instead, "I think that everyone should just recognize that this is their body and it’s only theirs and it’s not for anyone else... Whatever it is that makes you feel good about your body, do it."Huber hopes to continue dancing and has begun to share her story with others. Her first exhibition, which included photography, video, and live performance, took place last Friday in Brooklyn, NY . Click through to view a selection of Huber's movement journal. You can also follow her progress on her Instagram It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both. Check out more #TakeBackTheBeach here