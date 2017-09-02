The Kind Things People Are Doing For Houston Kids After Harvey Will Warm Your Heart

I may not have money to give or rooms to fill, but today, for 5hrs I held the hands of these little children. We danced together, tried to hula hoop, joked and held them tightly as they were allowed to be kiddos again. This makes it all worth while. My heart is soo full yet soo broken. Thank you to #hpd #precinct6 for the private escort, for your unwavering hearts and for allowing Deadpool to be...well...deadpool. Thank you #Houston. I love this city. #GRB

A post shared by Tamara (@afroqween_cosplay) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT