The Kind Things People Are Doing For Houston Kids After Harvey Will Warm Your Heart

In the wake of the damage caused by Harvey, a number of residents have been uprooted from their homes and forced to seek refuge in local shelters — including children of all ages. The bulk of them are at Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center, which held upwards of 10,000 evacuees at the highest count.
Countless volunteers have arrived at shelters armed with books, and playing cards, animals, costumes, and beyond in hopes of bringing a few moments of joy to the many children who instead of starting school after Labor Day, will remain in shelters as parents and guardians begin to untangle their post-Harvey lives.
“I may not have money to give or rooms to fill, but today, for 5hrs I held the hands of these little children,” said one Cosplayer named Tamara who Volunteered at a local Red Cross shelter, alongside a number of dressed up cohorts. “We danced together, tried to hula hoop, joked and held them tightly as they were allowed to be kiddos again. This makes it all worthwhile. My heart is soo full yet soo broken [sic].” Even magician David Blaine showed up to perform a few awesome tricks. Despite the numerous financial contributions of many celebrities, a number of volunteers have been pouring in to lend their time and whatever resources they can.
These photos and kind-hearted messages will surely melt your heart.
