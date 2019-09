The Kind Things People Are Doing For Houston Kids After Harvey Will Warm Your Heart

“I may not have money to give or rooms to fill, but today, for 5hrs I held the hands of these little children,” said one Cosplayer named Tamara who volunteered at a local Red Cross shelter, alongside a number of dressed up cohorts. “We danced together, tried to hula hoop, joked and held them tightly as they were allowed to be kiddos again. This makes it all worthwhile. My heart is soo full yet soo broken [sic].” Even magician David Blaine showed up to perform a few awesome tricks. Despite the numerous financial contributions of many celebrities , a number of volunteers have been pouring in to lend their time and whatever resources they can.