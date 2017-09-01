17 Suede Jackets That Might Just Replace Your Leather One

You could never separate us from our sleek, classic leather biker jacket. It's the first thing we unpack the first day the temperature hits 50 degrees, and it sticks with us well into spring. But, when we think about it, a suede jacket is kind of like the adult version of our smooth leather one — it might be a little more expensive and require a bit more attention (since it doesn't do well with spills or stains), but it can elevate any look so easily, we might just start to love it even more than our tried-and-true black moto.