17 Suede Jackets That Might Just Replace Your Leather One

You could never separate us from our sleek, classic leather biker jacket. It's the first thing we unpack the first day the temperature hits 50 degrees, and it sticks with us well into spring. But, when we think about it, a suede jacket is kind of like the adult version of our smooth leather one — it might be a little more expensive and require a bit more attention (since it doesn't do well with spills or stains), but it can elevate any look so easily, we might just start to love it even more than our tried-and-true black moto.
This season, there's a suede jacket for every taste and style — from trendy hues like mustard yellow and pale pink to versatile staples like black and navy. Some are lightweight, perfect for transitioning seasons, and others are a bit heavier, so you can be cozy through winter. Regardless, they all look so put-together that they're worth the spontaneous petting you'll get throughout the day when people ask to feel your jacket (which will likely happen). But hey, is there anything better than being equally as chic as you are cozy?
Click ahead for our super-soft suede picks for a range of budgets — and whichever one you settle on surely won't leave your side for the next couple of seasons.