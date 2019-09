Everything In This Rad New Makeup Line Is $8 or Less

A new season means a new crop of beauty products to hit the market — and many of the latest have been crafted with the youth in mind. Enter: C.Y.O. It screams Gen Z for two major reasons — it's really affordable (not a single one of the 160 products is over $8) and it wants you to break the rules. The newest brand to exclusively hit Walgreens shelves this fall calls to your chic 16-year-old cousin — yes, the one who has a verified Twitter handle and her own student-led, sex-positive book club — in the same way that Bonne Bell or Hard Candy attracted millennials way back when. But, of course, anyone can use these cool new offerings in 2017.