Lala Anthony’s Denim Line Is For Women Of “All Shapes & Sizes”

Mother, actress, author, producer, and former MTV VJ Lala Anthony understands that women on the go want to look good without sacrificing style. And that’s exactly what Anthony loves about her new exclusive line with Lord & Taylor. “We’re focused on comfort,” she tells Refinery29. “When you put the clothes on, you can forget about them and go on with your day.”
The Lala Anthony denim collection is for “all women, all shapes and sizes,” ranging in sizes 0 to 24, is priced under-$100, and features fashion-forward silhouettes details like zippers, asymmetrical hems, rolled cuffs, and distressed fabrics. “The quality is great,” she continues. “The denim is super durable and will last forever. I love that we didn’t sacrifice the quality of the jeans by giving a lower price point.”
While a quick scroll through Anthony’s most recent Instagrams hint to her taking on an edgier style, the 38-year-old stressed that’s just part of being versatile — something that is reflected in her line. “That’s what today’s style is all about — not being one thing. People are mixing it up and that’s what this collection is all about. We cover all of that: from amazing jeans to bomber jackets to hoodies with cut-out shoulders, we cover all of it.”
The ongoing collection will incorporate with trends every season. Anthony plans to keep her eyes and ears to the street to find out what women really want when it comes to getting dressed, beginning with a launch event on September 6 in New York City at Lord & Taylor’s flagship store. “I’m super-excited because I just want to get in people’s faces and see how they’re feeling about the line and what they would like to see next.”
Click ahead to shop the initial offering.