Lala Anthony’s Denim Line Is For Women Of “All Shapes & Sizes”

The Lala Anthony denim collection is for “all women, all shapes and sizes,” ranging in sizes 0 to 24, is priced under-$100, and features fashion-forward silhouettes details like zippers, asymmetrical hems, rolled cuffs, and distressed fabrics. “The quality is great,” she continues. “The denim is super durable and will last forever. I love that we didn’t sacrifice the quality of the jeans by giving a lower price point.”