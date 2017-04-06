La La Anthony is a quiet but powerful force in the entertainment industry. She has been a consistent presence in music, TV, and film for over two decades. In addition to acting, she’s hosted award shows, produced television shows, and written books that are being turned into television shows. However, it's her personal life, and the people in it, that is truly impressive.
It shouldn't be a surprise that celebrities sometimes link up and become friends, especially when you've been around as long as La La has. But the mother-of-one and wife of hooper Carmelo Anthony has elevated her social game to new levels. While other celebrities may only tout a few fellow famous mates, La La has a list of close friends that include Black A-listers from just about every industry. My life goals now include paying off my student loans, writing a best-seller, and getting invited to one of her parties.
It is La La, not some talent agency, who is the real plug in Hollywood. I brought some receipts to prove it. This list is not exhaustive.