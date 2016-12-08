La La Anthony is one of the most underrated women in the entertainment industry (that’s something that tends to happen to women of color who go by aliases like La La). She’s certainly not a household name like Beyoncé or Kim Kardashian, but it doesn’t matter because she’s friends with them. In addition to being married to NBA superstar, Carmelo Anthony, La La calls a gaggle of A-list celebrities like Ciara and Kelly Rowland friends.
Since her humble beginnings as one of the VJ’s on MTV in the early 2000’s Anthony has taken on acting, producing, hosting, reality TV, and writing. Her first book, The Love Playbook is a New York Times best-seller. And now her second book, The Power Playbook: Rules for Independence, Money and Success, is being turned into a TV show.
Following in the steps of Sophia Amoruso’s Girlboss, Anthony’s The Power Playbook is taking a fictional turn for its TV adaptation. Deadline reports that Meryl Poster, who executive produces Girlfriends Guide to Divorce, is developing the new series alongside Queen Latifah. But unlike Girlboss, which is set to air as a comedy on Netflix next year, The Power Playbook will be “an ensemble drama centering on a group of women who use sports strategies to help in both their personal and professional lives.” It’s familiar territory for show writer, Neena Beber who worked on HBO’s Ballers.
The scripted series is being broadcast on Lifetime, which has it’s own unique flare for women’s drama. I can’t wait to see the show, and pictures from the premiere which is sure to be a star-studded affair.
Since her humble beginnings as one of the VJ’s on MTV in the early 2000’s Anthony has taken on acting, producing, hosting, reality TV, and writing. Her first book, The Love Playbook is a New York Times best-seller. And now her second book, The Power Playbook: Rules for Independence, Money and Success, is being turned into a TV show.
Following in the steps of Sophia Amoruso’s Girlboss, Anthony’s The Power Playbook is taking a fictional turn for its TV adaptation. Deadline reports that Meryl Poster, who executive produces Girlfriends Guide to Divorce, is developing the new series alongside Queen Latifah. But unlike Girlboss, which is set to air as a comedy on Netflix next year, The Power Playbook will be “an ensemble drama centering on a group of women who use sports strategies to help in both their personal and professional lives.” It’s familiar territory for show writer, Neena Beber who worked on HBO’s Ballers.
The scripted series is being broadcast on Lifetime, which has it’s own unique flare for women’s drama. I can’t wait to see the show, and pictures from the premiere which is sure to be a star-studded affair.
Advertisement