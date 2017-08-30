Pittsburgh International Airport is the first airport in the country to let non-passengers through security since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, Travel + Leisure reported. This will be in effect beginning on September 5.
Those who aren't flying but would like to visit the terminal, whether to drop off a family member or friend or to shop and dine, can pick up a myPITpass from a special kiosk at the airport. A TSA employee will check your ID and vet you through the No-Fly List before issuing the pass. Kids under 17 don't need ID to receive the pass as long as they are accompanied by an adult.
The passes are available from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the TSA can revoke their privileges during particularly busy times at the airport.
Once you get a pass, you'll still have to go through the TSA security checkpoint, and you're still required to follow the same rules as airline passengers. This means no liquids over 3 oz., nothing that could pass for a weapon, and the like.
"Participants should be prepared to receive the same level of security screening as travelers and should ensure they're not carrying any prohibited items, such as weapons, before coming through the security checkpoint," Karen Keys-Turner, the TSA's federal security director at Pittsburgh International, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with the airport on this program."
T + L reported that at this time, there are no plans to implement the program at other airports.
