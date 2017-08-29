Lisa Frank x Reebok Is The '90s Giveaway Of A Lifetime

Looking back, summer 2017 was the summer of many things — a solar eclipse, Game of Thrones, daily avalanches of CNN news alerts — but it's time to call it for what it really is; the summer of Lisa Frank.
From Target pajamas to prepaid debit cards, Lisa Frank's dreamy, technicolor prints have triumphantly re-invaded e-commerce. This summer's embrace of the nostalgic means that Lisa Frank's psychedelic animals are once again able to freely roam the streets (and our hearts), but the brand's next release is much, much more exclusive. Reebok's iconic Classic Leather shoe is getting a Lisa Frank makeover — but you won't be able to buy the whimsical style online or in stores.
Instead, two lucky '90s sneaker obsessives will win a pair through Reebok's social media platforms. Would-be winners are posed a question — "What’s your favorite trend from your back to school days?" — and asked to Tweet their best responses to @ReebokClassics and @LisaFrank. Additional information on the giveaway is available here.
The odds of winning are admittedly not great, but the potential winnings are major. The truly limited-edition shoes are covered in the brand's iconic designs (that basically look like thousands of those classic teeny-tiny stickers) and are even signed by Lisa Frank herself — with plenty of silver Sharpie doodles, of course. Click through to check out the shoes in all their gleefully nostalgic glory: