Surprise! Will Smith Just Dropped A New Song & It's Lit

Kids born in the '90s will be very familiar with the musical stylings of Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff. While these two weren't getting up to no good on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, they were creating iconic rap songs. After nineteen years, the duo is back and more lit than ever. Will Smith performed their new song "Get Lit" this weekend.
While at Livewire Festival 2017 in Blackpool, England, Smith took the stage with his old friend DJ Jazzy Jeff and performed the track. Before he began will explained the song's significance.
“I wanted to make a song that allowed people to let their light shine,” Smith said. “We all have an inner light and sometimes this world – people can say stuff to you and tell you you can’t do and you know you can, but when they tell you that it kinda knocks you down a bit, right? So, I wanted to make a record that reminded each and every one of y’all to let your light shine."
Advertisement
The star also added that it's a response to all the "chaos and confusion" happening in the world.
Then, the song played. The electronic rap song features lyrics like "You need a beat to make you light it up. Light up the place" and "We ain't part of them Megatrons. We transform and get lit." The beat goes pretty hard and we can totally imagine this playing in a club.
Throughout the performance, it's clear that Smith is having a good time. If his interjections and energetic dance moves didn't convince you, his earnest "Thank y'all. Thank y'all for that" at the end will. This marks the first song he and DJ Jazzy Jeff have created together since 1998's "Lovely Daze" and the nostalgia must have been real.
"Get Lit" hasn't been formally released yet, but you can listen to it and see Smith's performance on YouTube.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement