Clad in custom H&M studio and shot by Steven Klein, the evocative mother/daughter photo shoot is accompanied by an interview led by Janet Mock and a playful Q&A between North West and her friends — fellow famous progeny like Kaia Gerber and Penelope Disick. The intention behind the editorial is made clear in the profile's opening sentences: "For her debut appearance on the cover of a magazine with her daughter North, Kim Kardashian West channels another mother whose every move captivated the American imagination: first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis." While some may be surprised at the comparison, it's been made before. Earlier this summer, Kardashian was revealed as the secret, winning bidder on Jackie O's famous Cartier watch.