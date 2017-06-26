Not many conspiracy theories include Cartier, but when Jackie Kennedy and Kim Kardashian West are mentioned in the same breath, all bets are off.
It turns out that the formerly anonymous purchaser of the First Lady's iconic Cartier Tank watch is none other than Kim K, TMZ reports. Was the lavish purchase—it had a winning bid of $379,500, over three times Christie's expected sale price—a slight nod to the (unlikely) possibility of a Yeezy 2020 presidential run? Would Kardashian eventually be bringing the timepiece back to the White House? She certainly wouldn't be the first reality star taking residence there...
Advertisement
Manufactured in 1962, the 18k gold, square-shaped watch was worn by Kennedy in the months prior to JFK's assassination in Dallas. The covetable piece, deemed "fine and historically important" by Christie's, was a gift from Jackie's brother-in-law, Prince Stanislaw "Stas" Radziwill and was engraved with the message: "Stas to Jackie, 23 Feb. 1963. 2.05am to 9.35am" (KKW reportedly also bid on an original painting by Kennedy, signed "JBK," depicting Stas on a hike in Palm Beach that same year).
The Tank celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, proving some things really don't go out of style. But with the First Lady's stamp of approval, this offering is more than special. Clearly it's time for Elizabeth Taylor to move on, Kardashian West has a new style icon to look up to.
Honestly love that Kim K got the Jackie Kennedy watch about time someone brought up our favorite First Lady (besides Michelle)— SpillrealityT☕️ (@SpillrealityT) June 23, 2017
Well @chicksonright it only makes sense that Kim Kardashian has Jackie's watch cuz #KANYE2020 !!!— Kieran eleison (@kierandill) June 26, 2017
Everyone is being real extra about Kim Kardashian winning Jackie O's Cartier Tank. If you are really hurt by that, where was your $380,000?— Victoria (@torihatesyou) June 23, 2017
Advertisement