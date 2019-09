It turns out that the formerly anonymous purchaser of the First Lady's iconic Cartier Tank watch is none other than Kim K, TMZ reports. Was the lavish purchase—it had a winning bid of $379,500, over three times Christie's expected sale price—a slight nod to the (unlikely) possibility of a Yeezy 2020 presidential run? Would Kardashian eventually be bringing the timepiece back to the White House? She certainly wouldn't be the first reality star taking residence there...