"I'm not me," she repeats, pulling out a gun. Nope, that's not the Diane we know and love. She's a "tulpa," an evil doppelganger just like evil Cooper. This is a possessed Diane, and Tammy (Chrysta Bell) takes aim and shoots her. Diane disappears into thin air; she wasn't really Diane. For most of this show, Diane has been a pillar of reality in a world of pretty bizarre stuff. We could cling to her as some semblance of normalcy. She smoked cigarettes and loved tiny airplane bottles of alcohol. This Diane turn is a brilliant piece of misdirection from Lynch — we can trust the FBI, it turns out, but we can't trust Diane. And now we can also trust Cooper.