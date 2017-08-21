That other Very Violent Man, Steven (Caleb Landry Jones, who has a knack for playing unhinged men) is very high and trembling like a wet chihuahua. He has a gun, and he can't stop rubbing his leg. He's sitting with Gersten Hayward (Alicia Witt), the woman he's been having an affair with, and he's just about ready to kill himself. He seems to be sitting in Jackrabbit's Palace, the very same place where Andy last episode found himself traveling to another dimension. (This is also where the Twin Peaks police department found Naido, the eyeless woman.)