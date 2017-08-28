The MTV VMAs are the wild card of awards shows. This is the awards show where bizarre publicity stunt occur — like Madonna and Britney's kiss at the 2003 ceremony, or Miley Cyrus's foam finger and attempts at "twerking" in 2013. The ceremony itself is utterly unpredictable; the red carpet less so. The musicians nominated for their music videos will parade up and down the carpet. There will be power poses, and most importantly, there will be power couples. The Weeknd is performing; this means Seleeknd might make an appearance. Miley Cyrus will also take the stage to perform her latest single "Younger Now." This means Liam and Miley, the ever-elusive couple, may just show up. (Fingers crossed!) If we're really truly lucky, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry will make their first red carpet appearance as a couple. (Realistically, this won't happen. They're being cagey about their newfound relationship.)
Because this is the MTV Video Music Awards, though, you should be prepared to meet a few celebrities you haven't heard of yet; these are the nascent celebs, the who's who of Gen Z Hollywood elite. So, for every power couple, there may be a cute couple you just haven't heard of yet. But now you do!
Ahead, find the most charming couples who attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.