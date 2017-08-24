Here's How To Stream The MTV Video Music Awards

Expect the unexpected should be the motto of MTV’s Video Music Awards. From the iconic kiss between Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera in 2003 to Beyoncé’s show-stopping performance in 2016 (we’re definitely still not over it), you never know what’s going to happen on the stage of The Forum arena.
Even though we don’t know what the 2017 VMAs have in store, we definitely know we’ll be tuning in. The awards show starts at 8 p.m. this Sunday, August 27, and Katy Perry, fresh off the release of her "Swish Swish" video, is hosting. A slew of chart-topping artists are set to perform, including Pink, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and Fifth Harmony. All of this is to say: You won't want to miss the show.
First thing’s first: the easiest way to watch the VMAs is to turn on MTV. But if you don’t have a TV, you can also stream the awards on the small screen, too. MTV Live will be streaming the event. To access MTV Live, you need login information for a cable provider.
If you already have a streaming service, you should be able to purchase MTV as an extra feature. SlingTV, for example, allows you to watch MTV live as a part of their “Comedy Extra” package, which is an additional $5.
While the VMAs are the type of event you don’t want to miss, this year’s awards present a scheduling conflict for east coast viewers: the season finale of Game of Thrones begins just one hour after the VMAs go live. So if you love watching awkward flirting between Jon and Dany just as much as you love jamming to Kendrick Lamar, you might be in a bit of a pickle.
Luckily, there’s already a VMAs hashtag on Twitter, which is perfect for monitoring who wins what while also watching GOT. Though we can't promise you won't miss out on some on-stage drama.
