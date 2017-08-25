Disney is once again proving it can be the happiest place on earth for kids — and kids at heart who want an adult beverage. Their latest over-21 concoction that mixes fun with booze is a red wine slushie currently available Amorette's Patisserie in Disney Springs. The slushie is made with Shiraz wine and flavored with strawberries and can be ordered alongside Amorette's chocolate-covered strawberries for an on-theme snack.
Disney Springs, formerly Downtown Disney, has already established itself as one of the premier destinations for foodies visiting Disney World. In addition to family-friendly food like the Aristocrepes, there are more adult-focused spots like Dockside Margaritas and options from award-winning chefs like Rick Bayless and Masaharu Morimoto. Amorette's, the home of the wine slushie, has something for everyone, from classic brownies to gluten-free macarons and French-inspired Mickey cakes.
While PopSugar reports that there is no word if the Shiraz slushie is a permanent or limited-edition menu item, it is certainly the perfect antidote to the late-summer heat. So if you're in the area, or heading to Disney soon, consider adding a stop by Amorette's to your list to get this item while it lasts.
With frosé, or frozen rosé, becoming a bigger and bigger summertime staple, other variations of frozen cocktails weren't far behind. If you can't make it to Disney Springs, you can check out our favorite recipe from last summer — any wine, red, white or any color in between, works just fine. Like the Disney version, it uses strawberries for an almost-sangria effect that's also full of classic summer flavors. (Cue Spotify to play "Strawberry Wine.")
