For those of us who grew up with a casual relationship to Disney parks, the biggest food associations are typically the Mickey Mouse-shaped ice cream treats and movie-themed restaurants where the big draw is pretending you’re in Lady and the Tramp — not the food.
But the serious Disney fanatics have been following (and enjoying) the park’s evolving offering of delicious foods for years — and its most recent move is the biggest upgrade yet. The newly rebranded and revamped Disney Springs (formerly Downtown Disney) is the new number-one destination for foodies in the park. From fine dining to food carts, you could basically spend your entire vacation tasting different dishes.
But the serious Disney fanatics have been following (and enjoying) the park’s evolving offering of delicious foods for years — and its most recent move is the biggest upgrade yet. The newly rebranded and revamped Disney Springs (formerly Downtown Disney) is the new number-one destination for foodies in the park. From fine dining to food carts, you could basically spend your entire vacation tasting different dishes.
Advertisement
Many of the new options have a global flair, like Morimoto Asia Street Food, where diners can try bao buns, sushi, and boba tea. A short walk away, YeSake offers more inventive takes on classic Asian fare, with burrito-sushi mash-ups and sake slushies.
Another stall, The Daily Poutine, offers — what else — twists on the Canadian, French-fried classic. Other food-cart options include Indian, classic county fair, and the World Showcase of Flavors, offering everything from pierogi to potstickers.
You’ll definitely want to save room for dessert — cupcake chain Sprinkles has a bakery, in addition to one of its iconic cupcake ATMs, meaning you can satisfy your sweet tooth late into the night.
You’ll definitely want to save room for dessert — cupcake chain Sprinkles has a bakery, in addition to one of its iconic cupcake ATMs, meaning you can satisfy your sweet tooth late into the night.
You can also treat yourself to gelato, or try some of the beautiful French patisserie at Amorette’s.
And if that overview of the 44 (!!!) current options isn't enough, according to Travel + Leisure, this may be just the beginning. Plans to open more restaurants, like Rick Bayless' Frontera Grill and a steampunk cocktail bar called The Edison, are still being announced.
But don't worry, Disney traditionalists, you'll still be able to pick up a Mickey-shaped dessert.
But don't worry, Disney traditionalists, you'll still be able to pick up a Mickey-shaped dessert.
Advertisement