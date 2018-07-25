Guy Fieri's Disney World Restaurant Is Officially Opening Today

Update: Guy Fieri fans, start planning your trips to Disney World. Today, the flagship location of the Food Network star's new fast-casual chain is officially opening its doors. The menu consists of chicken tenders from a recipe crafted by Guy himself alongside all sorts of different sauces at Chicken Guy! in Disney Springs. It's now possible to visit two dream destinations at once: Disney World and Flavortown. Only Guy Fieri could make that happen.
This story was originally published on July 25, 2018.
Guy Fieri is continuing on his mission to feed people who are having the most fun. Earlier this year, he kicked that trend off by opening a restaurant aboard a Carnival cruise ship. Now, he's launching a new fast-casual chain, and its flagship location is opening where else but the "Happiest Place On Earth." The new concept is called Chicken Guy! and it's soon coming to Disney Springs inside Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, FL.
As the name suggests, the restaurant's main focus is chicken tenders, which are brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, and buttermilk, infused with herbs, and seasoned with a blend of spices specially concocted by Fieri. They can be ordered grilled or fried, and they can be eaten straight or put on a sandwich or in a salad. Guests will be encouraged to create their own personal versions of Flavortown by choosing from a wide array of sauces that will elevate the simple, but delicious dish. No word on whether or not Donkey Sauce will be one of the options, but here's hoping.
According to a recent press release, Chicken Guy! is a collaboration between Guy Fieri and Robert Earl, the founder and CEO of Planet Hollywood. Back in May, Guy Fieri spoke to Refinery29 about the importance of having good business partnerships, especially in the restaurant industry, and compared it to playing in a rock band. "I’ll write the greatest song in the world, but if you ain’t going to play it together then it’s not going to work," Fieri said. Since Fieri has previously worked with Earl to create a sandwich and burger menu for Planet Hollywood and is joining him again on this project, we're guessing they've got a partnership that really sings.
An exact opening date has not yet been announced, however, a spokesperson told us that the Chicken Guy! flagship is expected to officially open its doors later this summer. Soon, more than one of America's favorite vacations spots will offer food created by Guy Fieri, which to be honest, is very on-brand for him.
