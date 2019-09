Since his emergence as an icon, Fieri has opened several restaurants across the U.S. (ranging from Guy’s Burger Joint to Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar ), all serving up his signature style of American eats. And, yes, Donkey Sauce always finds its way on to the menu. But what’s really in this elusive sauce? Fieri revealed in a recent interview with Thrillist that his famous Donkey Sauce is just plain-old aioli featuring garlic, mayo, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. He said, “If we called it aioli, does that make it sexier? It's aioli. This goes back to that exact comment that I said in the beginning: it's about moderation. I called it Donkey Sauce because you have to make fun of it. It's a quintessential ingredient in so many aspects of food.” So, we've probably tried versions of Donkey Sauce plenty of times on any number of burgers.