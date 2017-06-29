Any true Food Network fan has probably binge-watched the endless re-runs of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives at 2 a.m. Maybe you’ve even played the game of counting how many times Guy Fieri utters one of his trademark sayings like, “Shut the front door!” or “Welcome to Flavortown!” in a single episode. Whether you’re a fan of “Flavortown” or your feelings on Fieri are more similar to Anthony Bourdain’s, we can all agree the celeb chef has a mind of his own when it comes to his cooking style. From barbecue to pizza, and everything in between, Fieri has cultivated his own niche when it comes to classic American comfort food. And at the core of this unique brand, there’s Donkey Sauce.
Since his emergence as an icon, Fieri has opened several restaurants across the U.S. (ranging from Guy’s Burger Joint to Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar), all serving up his signature style of American eats. And, yes, Donkey Sauce always finds its way on to the menu. But what’s really in this elusive sauce? Fieri revealed in a recent interview with Thrillist that his famous Donkey Sauce is just plain-old aioli featuring garlic, mayo, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. He said, “If we called it aioli, does that make it sexier? It's aioli. This goes back to that exact comment that I said in the beginning: it's about moderation. I called it Donkey Sauce because you have to make fun of it. It's a quintessential ingredient in so many aspects of food.” So, we've probably tried versions of Donkey Sauce plenty of times on any number of burgers.
Want to taste-test Donkey Sauce for yourself? Head to one of Fieri’s restaurants or try making it at home, so you can see if aioli really does taste better after being given a goofy name by Guy Fieri.
