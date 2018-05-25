Fieri Always Likes The Food On Triple D For A Reason

After 206 episodes, we thought Fieri had to have tasted at least one dish he didn't like while traveling to restaurants across the country, but apparently that doesn't happen often. "We have such a great advance team, we look at the restaurants, we look at the menus, we look at the menu items, we look at the process of the menu items. I can tell you before I ever walk through the door whether or not something’s going to be right or wrong. If they’re not using the right process then that would probably make them not get on the show." Fieri explains.