Guy Fieri Is Getting A Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Spin-Off

In 28 seasons of the Food Network hit Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, host Guy Fieri has managed to chow down at some of the most legendary spots in 45 of the 50 states. Soon, he'll be revisiting several of his favorites in a brand new spin-off called Triple D Nation.
According to a recent release from Food Network, Triple D Nation will premiere on Friday, July 13 at 9 p.m. ET. In it, Guy will return to some of the "most memorable joints" previously featured in Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives to check in on how things are going. And, since it's Guy, you better believe he'll be tasting some food. We can expect to see him munch on his past favorite dishes as well taste new offerings the spots have been working on.
In May, Guy Fieri told Refinery29 that he had plans to film episodes of DDD in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Arkansas, and Delaware — the five states his original Food Network Show has yet to feature. "My family and I are getting ready to go to Yellow Stone in June. We’re going to drive up through there, and we’re going to hit Bozeman. So, that will [be] one down, and I think North Dakota and South Dakota will get done either this year or beginning of next." Despite his grand plans to hit all 50 states, it looks like he will also be catching up with his old friends from previous DDD episodes, and we're not mad about it.
Though you might think revisiting restaurants won't be as exciting as hitting spots that you've never seen before, we're guessing there will actually be a lot of new things to see at these same places. The Food Network press release explained what changes we can expect to see at the diners, drive-ins, and dives. "Whether they have opened new locations, expanded their old ones, or added to their menus, these restaurants are always pushing the boundaries of their culinary comfort zone." Honestly, we would follow Guy anywhere, so we're in.
Advertisement