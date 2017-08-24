DJ Khaled's Son Helped Him Overcome His Greatest Fear

DJ Khaled revealed what he's most scared of on Wednesday, and surprisingly, it wasn't getting lost in the ocean on a jet ski.
The producer, known for collaborating with pop's hottest stars, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, typically focuses on the positive and often says things like "Bless up" and "God is the greatest." So it's not too shocking that Khaled could find the silver lining surrounding his darkest fear, flying.
Khaled confessed in an Instagram video on Wednesday that his apprehension about air travel held him back for a decade, and that thanks to his darling 10-month-old son, Asahd, he's now down with taking off, People reports.
"I haven't flown in 10 years. In 10 years!" he said as he held a wiggly Asahd. "that's the only thing I had was fear of flying. Asahd made me overcome my fear of flying."
To make things even cuter, he then looked at his mini-me and said, "I love you."
"GOD AND @asahdkhaled GOT ME !" he captioned the post.
In one of many other posts, Khaled admitted that "things is just different" now that he travels with his son; however, he made sure to add, "LETS BE SUPER CLEAR YOU KNOW I GO HARD" in all caps.
Honestly, this might just have been the most important flight of the entire year, because the DJ posted not one, but two, documentary-style videos that captured the highlights from the trip from the East to the West Coast, including pre-boarding, looking out the window, and eating. He also made sure to zoom in on his impressive alcohol collection.
I don't say this often, but please do yourselves a favor and watch them both (featured below), because they are hilarious and amazing.
Khaled often takes to his social media accounts to praise Asahd, who he also calls his best friend.
I love you @asahdkhaled ! My son is my best friend ! ???? https://t.co/mAKyJEGrCE— DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 24, 2017
It's not hard to see why, either. Asahd has one of the cutest smiles on the planet, and he's fashionable as hell. The kid hasn't even turned one yet, and he's already rocking Gucci suits on album covers, chilling in his own office, and lounging on Ferraris. Is it OK to be jealous of an infant?
