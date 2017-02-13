Bey & Jay Casually Dropped A New Song With DJ Khaled

Didn't get enough of a Beyoncé fix at the Grammys last night? Miss the days when she and Jay Z were making music and babies? Just need some DJ Khaled in your life? Allow us to kill three birds with one stone. DJ Khaled, who lost out on Best Rap Album to Chance the Rapper, dropped his new track "Shining" after the award show. Here's why you care: Beyonce and Jay Z make a cameo, marking their first musical collaboration since 2013's "Drunk in Love." The song made its debut on — surprise, surprise — Tidal, and features Khaled's adorable infant son, Asahd, on its cover. Asahd, incidentally, is listed as an executive producer, because celebrity babies are just that good.
#DJKHALED "SHINING" ?? FT. @beyonce & JAY Z!! PROD. by #DJKHALED & Co Produced by @theonlydanja my first single off my 10th studio album "GRATEFUL" ?? executive produced by my son @asahdkhaled ? coming soon!! @epicrecords @wethebestmusic @rocnation THANK YOU SO MUCH BEYONCÉ & JAY Z IM FOREVER GRATEFUL! Thank you to the whole PARKWOOD team!! #GRATEFUL #SHINING ?
Bey chimes in with the lyric "All this winning / losing my mind," while Jay Z addresses his upcoming role as the father of twins. “Ran to the dealer / Bought twin Mercedes / The European trucks for the twin babies,” he raps. “Don’t let me have a son, I’m a fool / Send him to school in all my jewels.” We'd expect nothing less. Listen to the track below.
