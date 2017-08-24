Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are at it again. By "it" we mean proving that exes, even really famous ones, can indeed be supportive friends long after their love story is over. Or, as some romantics among us are hoping, "it" means rekindling the universal wish that they would get back together already. In reality, what happened was that Stone was spotted watching Garfield star in Angels in America sometime before the play ended its London run last Saturday.
People's story does not make it crystal clear when Stone last visited Garfield in London, but an unnamed source said she was spotted meeting him backstage. Less reputable outlets like The Sun have reported that she's gone to see him "multiple" times. While the Oscar winning actress is currently filming Maniac in New York, it's conceivable that she hopped on a plane to see him for a day or two. She may even have done this as a friend.
“They never stopped caring about each other,” a source told People of their relationship. “Even when they split, Emma and Andrew had great love and respect for each other.”
That is not news, of course. Though the pair split up in 2015 after dating for four years, they are quite open about their friendly status. They're the real-life Seb and Mia from La La Land, after all.
“There’s so much love between us and so much respect," Garfield told Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast in January. "I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.”
Whether that beautiful thing has evolved into something a little more, er, full contact, remains to be seen. As cute as they were together, maybe it's also nice to imagine a world in which exes can remain this awesome to each other without hooking up again.
