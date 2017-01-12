Andrew Garfield Says There’s “So Much Love” Between Him & Emma Stone

Emma Stone may not be as useful a desert sidekick as, say, sunscreen and a hatchet, but we know that wouldn't stop Andrew Garfield from bringing her along. A few weeks ago, Garfield told The Hollywood Reporter that his ex-girlfriend Stone would be his first pick to help him endure a metaphorical island banishment. On Sunday, he gave her a standing ovation when she won the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Golden Globe for her performance in La La Land. And now, he's singing her praises yet again in Vanity Fair. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect," Garfield shared on the magazine's Little Gold Men podcast. "I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing.” When Garfield's not busy being the most upstanding ex-boyfriend of all time, he's either promoting his latest films, Silence and Hacksaw Ridge, or planting kisses on the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Stephen Colbert. Stone, meanwhile, spends her days basically being whip-smart and looking chic AF — when she's not winning major acting awards, that is. Guys, can you please just get stealth-hitched already? You don't have to invite anybody or change your names or anything. Although, for what it's worth, "Stonefield" is a remarkably subtle portmanteau.
