Let’s Take A Moment To Obsess Over Emma Stone’s Chanel Dress

Emma Stone's recent looks have all followed a specific theme: puttin' on the glitz. It's not the most surprising style approach, considering she's been promoting and celebrating her Hollywood-romanticizing movie La La Land. Still, a penchant for all things glittery certainly makes for good formalwear. Take, for instance, the Valentino gown she wore to the Golden Globes, which was literally covered in stars and, thus, very apropos for the star-studded event in the City of Stars, according to her own film's soundtrack. For La La Land's premiere in Paris, Stone kept this city-specific style streak with her latest look.
Stone wore a midi-length number from Chanel's recent Metiers d'art collection, which was shown this season in the French fashion brand's hometown. This particular event honors the craftsmanship of the house's atelier. For its 2016 showing, Chanel kept it local with a show dubbed "Paris Cosmopolite," hosted at the newly-reopened Ritz. It's not surprising that the actress would want to pay homage to her latest press junket pitstop via her outfit, and Chanel's latest collection is, serendipitously, ultra-Parisian. The two-piece look features a structured, short-sleeved, sparkly red jacket, which is very subtly textured with translucent sequins and embellished with florals. (Seriously, check it out on Stone's makeup artist's Instagram.)
The hems of the ensemble are fringed with Chanel's signature tweed, and the skirt's pencil fit creates a tiered effect, thanks to strips of sequin-accented tweed. It's moments — or, rather, ensembles — like this that make us grateful for Instagram's zoom feature. But if you really want to nerd out, you can obsess over the minutia of this dress on Chanel's website.
