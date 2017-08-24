You Can Get 2-For-1 Tickets To Milan — But Only If You Book NOW

When it comes to scoring cheap flights, it pays off to act fast. As in, same-day fast. Today is the last day to take advantage of a two-for-one deal Emirates is offering on nonstop, roundtrip flights from New York City's JFK to Milan for just $799. So if you've always wanted to visit the historic fashion capital, grab a travel buddy and book ASAP.
The price applies to economy-class tickets for two companions who are traveling on the same itinerary and are in the same booking record. If you prefer to travel solo, you can book the same route for $449, which is also not too shabby.
Both the companion and single deals are valid for travel dates between September 17 and December 18, 2017; December 25, 2017, and March 30, 2018; and April 9 and May 15, 2018. You're required to come back before June 30, 2018. The minimum length of stay is seven nights, and you're allowed to stay for up to six months. Which, honestly, doesn't sound like a bad idea...
Advertisement