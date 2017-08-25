I have a little secret when it comes to designer goods: I never pay full price. The few luxury items I've managed to get my hands on have been on super-steep discount, like the time I managed to snag a pair of Prada slides for $80 (they were on super-sale and I had a gift card). Sites like The RealReal and Nordstrom Rack have made it easier for people to treat themselves to traditionally expensive items. And while we can spend hours scrolling through their seemingly endless product options, we've found yet another site that hits that designer sweet spot: Yoox.
Yoox admittedly boasts pages upon pages of merchandise — and I know first-hand how intimidating and overwhelming that can be. Over time, though, I've learned to crack the code: If you sort by size, designer, or trend (or just keep yourself to the New Arrivals page), you're sure to find some treasures. All it takes is a little bit of digging, and it's something you can do while curled up on your couch watching Law and Order: SVU reruns. (No, just me?).
To show you just how many gems you can find, we've rounded-up 25 must-haves currently on the site. Let these be your starting point for perusing all Yoox has to offer. And who knows, you might just walk away with the mini bag of your dreams.