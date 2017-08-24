Space Oddity: 15 Intergalactic Pieces To Add To Your Wardrobe

This season, rather than the glitz and glamour of sequins and sparkles that usually comes with fall and winter dressing, focus on the high shine of patent and perspex, and the reflection of space-age silver. Wear geometric jewelry and unearthly, oversized and structured pieces — think David Bowie in The Man Who Fell To Earth, or Milla Jovovich in The Fifth Element — or go full on with intergalactic prints and planet-adorned pieces.