Space Oddity: 15 Intergalactic Pieces To Add To Your Wardrobe

Whenever the state of the Earth seems discouraging, we look to outer space. The Space Race of the ‘50s and ‘60s took place against a backdrop of the Vietnam War, civil rights protests, and the Cuban Missile Crisis. Now, NASA’s journey to Mars and the discovery of new solar systems are a welcome escape from the US' current administration, Europe's spate of terror attacks, and the UK's impending implications of Brexit.
Designers often draw inspiration from the cultural climate, and for fall (and pre-fall) '17, many paid tribute to intergalactic goings-on: From Annakiki’s oversized silver leather biker jackets and matching knee-high boots to Liselore Frowijn’s planet-printed padded coats, this season's shows had a celestial theme. Moschino looked to the ‘60s space movie Barbarella, while Christopher Kane’s models were alien-like in their slinky metallic dresses and Mugler’s collection reminded us of Blade Runner, with silver dresses with power shoulders and black leather trench coats.
This season, rather than the glitz and glamour of sequins and sparkles that usually comes with fall and winter dressing, focus on the high shine of patent and perspex, and the reflection of space-age silver. Wear geometric jewelry and unearthly, oversized and structured pieces — think David Bowie in The Man Who Fell To Earth, or Milla Jovovich in The Fifth Element — or go full on with intergalactic prints and planet-adorned pieces.
Either way, buckle up: We're heading to outer space.