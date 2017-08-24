Missguided's Barbie Collab Is Back & Pinker Than Ever

Life just got a whole lot easier for Barbie girls living in a Barbie world. Cosmopolitan reports that Missguided, the U.K.-based fast fashion retailer, is back with a second round of its über-popular Barbie collaboration. After the initial collection sold out in less than 24 hours, shoppers now have a second chance to get in on the goods.
Think of the collection as Malibu Barbie's dream wardrobe for lounging around the house, heading to Alfred Coffee for a jolt, and then zooming off to Palm Springs for a weekend getaway. Pink is the prevailing color, naturally, though the cheeky Barbie logo tees also come in white and black for the minimalists out there.
Barbie enthusiasts can pair those tees with velvet everything, since the Barbie x Missguided collection also includes fuzzy shorts, quilted backpacks, and even bomber jackets done up in the fall-ready fabric. But Barbie's trip to Palm Springs needn't wait until cooler temps, because the collection includes one-piece bathing suits (in badass camo, no less), sheer shirts emblazoned with Barbie logos, and plenty of casual tracksuits and short sweatsuits, too. Basically, it's everything a girl or doll needs to head out with Skipper, Stacie, and Krissy, or your own squad of besties.
For fans of Ken — or haters, we don't judge — Barbie's boy toy makes a few cameos in the collection. His name pops up on a whimsical "Bye Ken" T-shirt and a pair of rings bearing the same slogan.
Barbie-obsessed shoppers should act quick. With prices starting at only $11, it wouldn't be out of the question for the entire collection to sell out again. It may not be a hot-pink convertible or a beach house complete with an elevator, but this is one way you can live like Barbie and bask in all the pink glory.
