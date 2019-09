“The message of the campaign is actually from one of my tattoos: ‘You owe it to yourself, set the world on fire,’ which I got for my very first i-D cover . It stuck with me, and the fact that Missguided wanted to base the campaign on that was pretty cool. It [says] you owe it to yourself — and nobody but yourself — to be the best version [of you]. For me, also, it shows my journey and growth from when I first started, with my first i-D cover, to now, having my own brand. [The campaign] is all about empowerment and being the women that you want to be. So, it was important to have a collective of girls that reflect that and who were different and unique from each other. When we had the casting, I wanted to find out their story: what she wants to do and where she wants to be."