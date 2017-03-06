After much anticipation (i.e. a flurry of posts scattered across social media), British model Jourdan Dunn has finally unveiled her clothing line, LONDUNN, a 96-piece collaboration with affordable e-tailer Missguided. Like many of the other celebrity-faced ready-to-wear and accessories collections (think: Rihanna Fenty x Puma, Kanye West's Yeezy x Adidas), Dunn's designs are heavily influenced by streetwear; there's velour tracksuits, puffer coats, hoodie bodysuits (yes, really), and bodycon pencil skirts with drawstring waistbands. Unlike the former labels, however, every piece in Dunn's line falls under the $120 mark, meaning you're getting buzzy-worthy items at an approachable price.
“I’ve been a big fan of Missguided for a while now," Dunn told Refinery29 of the collection. "I feel that, out of all the online fast-fashion retailers, they’re really authentic. [They're] the same way as I see LONDUNN as empowering and uplifting women, making them feel cool and confident for less. There’s been a conversation between Missguided and my agency for a while. Then, my agency presented them with the idea of a collaboration with Londunn, and they were all for it. It makes sense because they totally got me as a person [as well as] my brand, and their consumers are potentially my consumers. It was the easiest meeting ever. Their goals and dreams matched mine, so I was like: Let’s do this."
Though this isn't Dunn's first foray into the fashion industry (last February, she designed a children's line for Marks & Spencer), it was her first time serving as creative director of a brand, where she says she "was involved in every step, from choosing the fabric and designing to [deciding] the concept of the campaign to [casting] the girls" in order for it to be the most authentic representation of herself, as such, you'll see a lot of the pieces from Londunn + Missguided hanging in her own closet.
“I wanted [the collaboration] to be a reflection of my style, which I say is street-chic," she said. "Now, the cool thing is to be in sportswear that you can take from day to night, and that’s always been my vibe. [When it comes to] what I want to wear, it always depends on how I feel — but most days, when it’s me taking my son to school and trying to avoid traffic, I just don’t want to think about an outfit. So, me putting on one of the tracksuits is a no-brainer; from there, I can go to the gym or to my agency for a meeting.”
But, Dunn didn't just inject little parts of herself and her life experiences, into every piece; she put parts of it into aspects like the marketing, too. The campaign features Leomie Anderson, a model and founder of LAPP, a platform that advocates for women's issues, model and photographer Briana Laviena, singers Riana Sawayama and Rainy Milo, and model Georgia Palmer, and, if you follow Dunn on Instagram, you may have noticed the subtle meaning behind it.
“The message of the campaign is actually from one of my tattoos: ‘You owe it to yourself, set the world on fire,’ which I got for my very first i-D cover. It stuck with me, and the fact that Missguided wanted to base the campaign on that was pretty cool. It [says] you owe it to yourself — and nobody but yourself — to be the best version [of you]. For me, also, it shows my journey and growth from when I first started, with my first i-D cover, to now, having my own brand. [The campaign] is all about empowerment and being the women that you want to be. So, it was important to have a collective of girls that reflect that and who were different and unique from each other. When we had the casting, I wanted to find out their story: what she wants to do and where she wants to be."
One look at the nearly-100 piece offering, and you'll be able to tell it's 100% Jourdan. Click on to see and shop the collection in full, and if you're not able to get your hands on this limited-edition collaboration, stay tuned: Dunn promises there's way more Londunn + Missguided in the works).