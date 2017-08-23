Chris Hemsworth Proved He's The Best Pal Ever With One Instagram

Everyone has that friend that tells you when you have spinach in your teeth or when your shoe is untied. If you're pals with the Marvel Chrises, that particularly honest-to-a-fault friend would be Chris Hemsworth, who recently edited an Instagram post to save his friend Anthony Hopkins from a little embarrassment.
According to Lainey Gossip, Hemsworth — or, more likely, whoever is in charge of the Aussie actor's social media accounts — posted a pretty sweet snapshot from the Atlanta set of Thor: Ragnarok to wish Hopkins (who also happens to be in the Norse-mythology-turned-superhero-epic franchise) a happy birthday. In the shot, Hopkins is flanked by Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi and they're offering up a double dose of kisses. If you can tear your eyes away from Hemsworth's bicep and outstanding bone structure, you'll see the picture's nothing out of the ordinary, unless you count Hopkins' Asgardian beard.
However, eagle-eyed social media users noticed something off about the photo, which Waititi posted to his own feed back in July. The two photos are identical, save for some sweat stains on Hopkins' shirt. Presumably, someone on Team Hemsworth took the time to edit out the stains and, in turn, save face for one Odin.
By Odin's Beard, it's Mr NZ and Mr Aus sharing an Anzac kiss through a sweaty Anthony Hopkins filter. You guys think I just fuck around all day hanging out with celebrities, but really I'm creating cultural ties and spiritual understanding between the different peoples of the world... through dumb photos. @chrishemsworth #Ragnarok #OdinSweat #HoppoSandwich #Anzacs #AtlantaHEAT #HannibalFilter
The courtesy didn't go unnoticed. Instead, it just brought Hemsworth's good manners and even better spirits to light. That may change your hierarchy of Hollywood Chrises (Pratt, Evans, Pine, Hemsworth, etc.) and we wouldn't blame you one bit. Everyone needs that one Chris that'll discreetly hand you a blotting sheet or offer up floss when you need it most.
