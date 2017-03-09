Not every guy can pull off the half-up, half-down look. Then again, not every guy has the magical powers of a Nordic god, so let's just say that Thor excels in a few departments. The Avenger — played to perfection by either your first or second favorite Hemsworth brother, Chris — has certainly had a lot to deal with across the Marvel universe's many, many films, but one thing that he'll likely have to deal with in Thor: Ragnarok that he hasn't before? A breakup. Yep, Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) won't return for the third film in the franchise, which is making some fans speculate that her romance with Thor is officially over. Now there's one more piece of evidence: Thor's haircut. Am I crazy, or did Thor get a breakup makeover for Thor: Ragnarok?
It certainly looks like it from the cover of Entertainment Weekly — though the reason for the haircut is very much up in the air. The new cover features Thor standing between Hela, the Goddess of Death (Cate Blanchett) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and while my attention immediately went to the badass ladies bookending the superhero, it soon fell upon Thor's once-long head of hair. It's now cropped, longer at the top, and no longer resembles Prince Charming's hair from Shrek 2.
If Thor really did get a breakup haircut, it would be perfectly understandable. Who doesn't want to look a little different following a major life change? Taylor Swift gets it. Katy Perry's been there. If Thor wants to do something a little crazy with his look in order to feel up for saving the world, so be it.
Honestly, this new look will take some getting used to — not like anything could look bad atop a Hemsworth's head. Whatever the reason for Thor's new cut, I'm hoping it's because he's feeling fresh, free, and ready to live his best life.
