The 5-Minute Hair Hack Pros SWEAR By

As Ariana Grande has taught us, the versatility of the ponytail knows no limits. With some shine and volume, it can go from gym-casual to party-ready. But for those of us not blessed with a head of hair like Sofía Vergara's, the volume part can be hard.
Luckily, there's an easy — and fast! — cheat celeb hairstylists swear by that doesn't involve tons of texturizing spray and those SugarBearHair gummies every celebrity hawks. That's right, we're talking extensions. Learn the trick in just four steps below.
Step 1: Pull a small section of hair just below the crown into a ponytail.
Step 2: Wrap your extension piece around the base of the mini ponytail and pin it down firmly.
Step 3: Gather all of your hair back into one big ponytail and secure with an elastic.
Step 4: Take a small section of hair from underneath, wrap it around the elastic, and pin for a polished finish. Tease, spray, and you're set!
Think you've got it? Watch our video below for the full tutorial.
