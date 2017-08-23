After four years and a lot of anticipation, Jared Leto's band Thirty Seconds to Mars is back with a new single, "Walk On Water" — and it has fans worldwide singing at the top of their lungs. So, it comes as no surprise then that the tune has been met with lots of praise, and is rising the charts at rapid speed. So much, in fact, that Leto is coming this close to doing something crazy.
The new single is about change, power, and freedom; it's sitting comfortably at #4 on the iTunes Top Songs chart, just under Luke Bryan, Justin Bieber, and Liam Payne. But that's not enough for Leto, the lead singer of the band. He wants it at #1 and will go the extra mile to get it there. So what's he willing to do? Cut his famous beard.
The 45-year-old posted to both his Snapchat and Instagram a photo of his beard with the caption, "OK FINE - IF WALK ON WATER GETS TO NUMBER ONE ON ITUNES ILL TRIM MY FUCKING BEARD ?maybe.... ? should I?! ?." For the record, Leto has had one of the most impressive evolutions in Hollywood since he came on the scene with Camp Wilder in 1992. But that doesn't mean we're not attached to the beard — even if he hasn't always worn one. And fans are reacting with some seriously mixed feelings about the proposition.
One fan offered an alternative solution: "Can you do the opposite and keep growing it ?." (Good question.) Some have commented their support; others are a little disturbed by the idea. "Don't trim it, it gives you more character," one Instagrammer commented. "DON'T YOU DARE!!! I LOVEEE YOUR BEARD!" someone else wrote.
The photo has amassed more than 46,000 likes on Instagram and a feast of excited/panicked comments — and we're guessing fans are split right down the middle as to what Leto should do. Considering he let Jimmy Fallon cut it on The Tonight Show two years ago, it is safe to say anything could happen. Stay tuned.
