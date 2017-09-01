Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In September

September is nigh, which means so is the beginning of the school year, and a slight change in weather, depending on where you're located. But it also means that Netflix is about to undergo its monthly molting — soon, you'll have a whole new set of movie and television titles to go with your pumpkin spice latte. Alternatively, you'll have more fodder for back-to-school procrastination.
This month, Netflix has some whoppers. There's the Academy Award-nominated Carol, as well as Disney's Beauty & The Beast, and the classic film Jaws. The best of these classic film arrivals, in my personal opinion, is Dead Poets' Society, the movie that made "O, Captain, My Captain" an iconic phrase.
This is also the month that Disney comes to Netflix — that means classics like Pocahontas, Hercules, and Mulan will soon be available for streaming.
The real wealth here, though, is in the September Netflix Originals. The crime drama Narcos returns for a third season September 1, and fans of BoJack Horseman can take on the fourth season September 8. Then, there's a slew of brand-new ones: the satirical series American Vandal, an autobiographical series from the comedian Jack Whitehall, and a new animated series from The League's Nick Kroll, among others.
Read on for the full list of new titles coming to Netflix this September.
Read These Stories Next: