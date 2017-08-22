Matt LeBlanc Has The Most Joey Tribbiani Reason For Wanting To Retire

Fans of Friends grew up with Matt LeBlanc on the small screen, and with roles on shows like Joey, Episodes, and Man With A Plan, it's hard to imagine a world without the actor on TV. Well, it looks like we better get used to it, because LeBlanc already has plans to retire — and sooner than you may think.
The star's reason? So very Joey Tribbiani. As LeBlanc said in his interview on Conan, he currently has no real plans post-retirement. And that's exactly the point.
"I would like to retire earlier than later, because I think I would like to do not a fucking thing," LeBlanc confessed to O'Brien. "That's what I would like to do. Just nothing. Nothing! Zero."
Advertisement
Hmm...what about eating dozens of sandwiches a day? That might be the only thing that sets him apart from his Friends character, who, in addition to watching ample amounts of Baywatch on his barcalounger, would definitely be enjoying a meatball sub or seven.
Of course, LeBlanc is committed to his sitcom Man With A Plan, as well as promoting the fifth and final season of Episodes, which premiered on August 20. He may be ready to retire, but he's definitely not walking off set to go take a glorious nap anytime soon.
Had things gone differently, LeBlanc may have found himself on an entirely different sitcom — one that definitely had a long shelf life. According to LeBlanc's interview with USA Today, he was almost cast as Phil Dunphy on Modern Family, but turned the role down.
As much as I hope that LeBlanc gets all the rest he needs, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that he chooses to stick around our television sets for quite a while.
Advertisement