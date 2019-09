It's definitely hard to imagine LeBlanc as Phil since the earnest television dad is just a completely different character from anything we've seen the Friends star play. However, it's not just Modern Family that could have been totally different had LeBlanc made another choice: according to a report from Esquire U.K. , Vince Vaughn almost scored the role of Joey on Friends, meaning he could have very well had it if LeBlanc decided to spend some more quality coach time back in 1994.