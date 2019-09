Sure Friends was all about well, friendship, it was really about relationships as a whole. From friendship, could come true love. From true love, could come heartbreak. But in the end, through all the highs-and-lows, your friends with always be there for you... * insert theme song here .*But, when it comes down to it, each actor on the show surely had a favorite character that would be their ideal partner in real life. While on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, Lady Gaga , dropped the mic on Matt LeBlanc when she put him on the spot asking, "Rachel or Monica?"LeBlanc considered it for a moment before answering (the RIGHT answer): "I would have me some Phoebe because she is very bendy."Good job, LeBlanc. Phoebe Buffay is clearly the best character on the show (although, shout-out to Brad Pitt's cameo ) and Joey Tribbiani would have been so lucky to end up with good ol' Pheebs.Gaga agrees, telling him, "Matt. That is correct."Phoebe and Joey have a long history of being almost friends with benefits. They've shared quite a few on-screen smooches, creating a long-standing theory that the two are meant to end up together.Here's a kiss from Season 1, Episode 7, "The One With The Blackout" when Phoebe pretends to be her sister, Ursula.