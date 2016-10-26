Sure Friends was all about well, friendship, it was really about relationships as a whole. From friendship, could come true love. From true love, could come heartbreak. But in the end, through all the highs-and-lows, your friends with always be there for you... *insert theme song here.*
But, when it comes down to it, each actor on the show surely had a favorite character that would be their ideal partner in real life. While on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, Lady Gaga, dropped the mic on Matt LeBlanc when she put him on the spot asking, "Rachel or Monica?"
LeBlanc considered it for a moment before answering (the RIGHT answer): "I would have me some Phoebe because she is very bendy."
Good job, LeBlanc. Phoebe Buffay is clearly the best character on the show (although, shout-out to Brad Pitt's cameo) and Joey Tribbiani would have been so lucky to end up with good ol' Pheebs.
Gaga agrees, telling him, "Matt. That is correct."
Phoebe and Joey have a long history of being almost friends with benefits. They've shared quite a few on-screen smooches, creating a long-standing theory that the two are meant to end up together.
Here's a kiss from Season 1, Episode 7, "The One With The Blackout" when Phoebe pretends to be her sister, Ursula.
Here's another kiss from Season 2, Episode 24, "The One With Barry and Mindy's Wedding" when Phoebe lends her lips for Joey to practice his kissing skills on.
Here's an especially sweet moment from Season 7, Episode 14 "The One Where They All Turn Thirty" when Joey helps Phoebe check the "perfect kiss" off of her bucket list.
And here's when Joey proposes to Phoebe after thinking that she's pregnant from Season 8, Episode 2, "The One With The Red Sweater."
In fact, one fan compiled their most romantic moments in quite a convincing montage.
Long live, Phoey.
