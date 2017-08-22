YouTuber Jenn Im Just Launched A Clothing Line — & It's All Under-$80

A new dawn is rising, and it's coming in the form of brands from well-known (and well-trusted) faces. We live in the age of watching social media stars continuously explore new ways to re-brand and stay relevant, both profitably and tangibly: From Michelle Phan's cosmetics line to Bethany Mota's long running Aeropostale collaboration, YouTubers have launched both one-off collections and full-on companies that toe the line of being made for mass markets while also catering to their fans. The latest to jump on this trend is fashion-turned-beauty-and lifestyle star Jenn Im, with the debut of her new fashion line, Eggie.
Im attributes the launch of her own clothing line to a slow build of confidence after dipping her toes in collaborations with fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Calvin Klein, ColourPop Cosmetics, and Mejuri. "My subscribers have always commented that I need to have my own clothing line one day, but I wanted to make sure the timing was right," Im tells Refinery29. "After getting a feel for everything, I finally felt confident in my vision to start my own brand in 2017."
Eggie's debut offering consists of classic staples and strong performing trends: minimal slip dresses, the miniskirt two-piece, and of course, the millennial celebrity pick of choice — a nude jogger set. She describes the brand as "just an extension of my closet. My style has always remained all over the place," she says. "I've always loved experimenting with different silhouettes and trends. Every item in my collection is something that I genuinely love and would rock on a daily basis. I wanted to make sure that there was an item for every style out there because fashion should be fluid." Plus, Im set her sights on incorporating an extra personal element — her nationality. "I wanted to incorporate my Korean heritage into my line," she adds. "That's why I made custom prints of the Korean national flower on the jumpsuit and the Korean melon on the matching set."
But the most important part of Im's brand is its shockingly low price point: Eggie's products start at $25 for a printed T-shirt and top out at $79 for an oversized bomber. For a look at every piece available, click ahead. The line launches on August 22, exclusively at eggieshop.com.