YouTuber Jenn Im Just Launched A Clothing Line — & It's All Under-$80

Eggie's debut offering consists of classic staples and strong performing trends: minimal slip dresses, the miniskirt two-piece, and of course, the millennial celebrity pick of choice — a nude jogger set. She describes the brand as "just an extension of my closet. My style has always remained all over the place," she says. "I've always loved experimenting with different silhouettes and trends. Every item in my collection is something that I genuinely love and would rock on a daily basis. I wanted to make sure that there was an item for every style out there because fashion should be fluid." Plus, Im set her sights on incorporating an extra personal element — her nationality. "I wanted to incorporate my Korean heritage into my line," she adds. "That's why I made custom prints of the Korean national flower on the jumpsuit and the Korean melon on the matching set."