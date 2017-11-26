Too Faced Has Unveiled A Glitter Face Mask & We're Obsessed

Update, November 26, 4:30 p.m. ET: After months of wondering what Too Faced's glittery face mask will look like, now, we finally know.
Too Faced's Glow Job is a radiance-boosting glitter face mask infused with real gold. The exfoliating peel-off mask, which comes in sparkly pink packaging, is certainly going to add a little pizazz to your beauty routine. Not to mention, a little innovation.
Jerrod Blandino, Too Faced's co-founder and CCO, wrote on his Instagram that he's wanted to create a glitter mask "for more than 5 years, but the science just wasn’t ready." When using this pink-hued mask, you'll also have to wait a little bit before you'll be make-up ready. Glow Job, available in "limited quantity" in December, takes 30 minutes to work its magic.
Advertisement
It's time well-spent, though. As Too Faced's Instagram boasts, "It leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft and makeup ready—and it’s begging for a selfie." It's true, this glitter bomb for your face needs to be seen to be believed. Not to mention, a good Instagram filter to accentuate all that sparkle.
This story was originally published on August 22, 2017.
Some of the best things in life are the result of a crossover. Remember when Taylor Swift made the jump from country music to pop? Or when Tim McGraw collaborated with Nelly on the song, "Over and Over"? It even expands to brunch dishes — our favorite being a combo of comfort food with an international twist — but the fusion doesn't stop there. In fact, beauty brands want in, too.
Earlier this year, Tarte — a makeup and skin-care brand — announced a dry shampoo. Now Too Faced, the cosmetics company known for its ever-expanding list of launches, is next. Right on the coattail of its Perfect Peach announcement, the brand's co-founder Jerrod Blandino just leaked something even bigger, and nope! It's not related to the fuzzy fruit. Enter: a (very glittery) face mask.
That's right, Too Faced is launching its first skin-care product, ever. As expected, it will be as flashy and whimsical as every other product to come from the Too Faced think tank. Blandino posted to his personal Instagram account (where he frequently leaks brand innovations) a black-and-white demo of the new product. This is what we know about the mask so far: It's hydrating, gel-based, and peels off. Oh yeah, and it's packed with so much sparkle, you might assume it was harvested straight from the horn of a unicorn.
Advertisement
No word yet on the product's exact name, price, and launch date, but for now, we suggest keeping an eye on Blandino's Instagram for more teasers. We've reached out to the brand and will update this post when we know more.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement