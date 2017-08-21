Halle Berry Is Bringing Back Another Middle School Hair Trend

Halle Berry has a reputation for being one of the most accomplished and badass women in Hollywood, this we know. But there's something else about the 50-year-old that sometimes gets overshadowed: She never takes herself too seriously. In fact, she's having way more fun experimenting with her hair right now than most men and women half her age.
Earlier this month she tapped into one of our favorite trends from the aughts, hair wraps, and now? She just hit Instagram with mauve streaks in her strands — and we're so here for it.
While award-winning film roles may come to mind when you first think of Berry, she's also established herself as quite the hair chameleon as of late. Last year the star tried a tattoo-inspired undercut and back in January, the Academy Award-winner rocked her natural curls on the red carpet in all their big, bouncy, enviable glory.
Months later, Berry has yet to stop showing off new looks — and she's finally breaking out the rainbow hair looks. We spent years admiring her simple, chic pixie cut, so getting to see intricate braids, gilded hair accessories, and bouncy curls is incredibly inspiring for fans.
Want to try the look? We'd guess that her new technicolor hair is the work of one of the newest temporary hair colors. We suggest picking up one of the countless new formulas, whether you want results that will last a single day , a few washes, or month or so.
What's been your favorite look that Berry has worn through the years? Tell us in the comments below. Until then, we'll be glued to the star's Instagram waiting for the next big debut.
