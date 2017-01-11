Halle Berry Is Embracing Her Curls In A Whole New Way

Say shaggy balayage or choppy pixie and we think: Halle Berry. Those have been the actress' signature styles for some time, and while she has killed them, we're totally on board with her going in a new direction. Like, say, a direction of ridiculously gorgeous bouncy curls. Earlier last week, Berry posted the Instagram photo below. In it, she takes us up close and personal with quite possibly the healthiest, shiniest curls we've seen in awhile. But there's still the old color weaved throughout. Sun-kissed highlights are a must no matter the length or texture.
Some people are noting that the corkscrew curls come just a few weeks after her finalized divorce. Whether this is the first step in a new chapter of Berry's life or just some temporary fun, we're all for it.
